Eastern Sierra, Mono County, CA, USA

One autumn afternoon, I went outside to throw the tennis ball for my dog, Nellie and noticed these unusual cloud formations above Wheeler Ridge. I live at the edge of the Owens Valley on the Lee side of the Sierra Nevada and am used to seeing interesting clouds, but these were different. They tumbled and changed by the second as high winds blew eastward from over the 13,000-foot peaks.

I photographed the clouds for over an hour, and they warmed in tone as the sun slowly set to the west. This image is one of the last images made that evening and my favorite of this photo session.

This cloud formation type has been given the tentative name "supercilium" by the Cloud Appreciation Society because it resembles an eyebrow. They are orographic clouds that form in high winds above mountains.

