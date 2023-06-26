Big Sur, CA, USA

Shortly after arriving at the Carmel Highlands, I was greeted by the setting full moon as it hovered above the inbound evening marine layer. I took the photo from a lookout without a tripod with minimal expectations. The resulting picture was quite minimal in its content, perhaps even stark, but its simplicity struck me as a special shot at a special moment in time. The California coast never fails to reach out with any number of year-round photo opportunities.

