Paracas, Ica, Peru

On one of my last days in Peru, I decided to hike out to a lesser traveled beach in Paracas National Park. Up until that point, I was having very bad luck with golden hours. Every day so far had been grey, or the sky was empty and void of detail. This was especially depressing because the compositions I had been finding were beautiful, and I knew the photo potential was huge. Finally, I got this beautiful golden hour just in time to head back to Lima and catch my flight the next day.

