Rynisdrangar Sea Stacks, Vik, Iceland

My wife and I took a trip to Europe which included a 3 night layover in Iceland which became the highlight of the entire trip. That 1st day it was impossible to drive more than 5 minutes without one of us shouting - 'stop the car!' at the next amazing view. The light was fantastic and we made slower progress than we realized towards our hotel destination near Vik that evening.

At one point, thinking it was about 4 pm we noticed it was pushing 9 pm instead! We hurried to our destination but I still managed a few images in the darkening night of the famous Reynisdrangar sea stacks. We then got to our hotel past 10 pm with the kitchen re-opening just for us to eat a VERY late dinner. An epic day in an epic destination.

