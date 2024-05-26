Ruby Beach, Washington, USA

Although I had planned to spend time photographing fall color in the North Cascade Mountain Range in Washington state this particular year, wildfire smoke was so dense it was obscuring many views of the Cascade Range. Fortunately, the coastal regions were relatively smoke-free, so I decided to change plans at the last moment and head to the coast. This sunset scene at Ruby Beach was quite tranquil, with the only sounds being the squawking birds and the ebb and flow of tides. I felt that several key elements of this scene were necessary to make it interesting. The first is a bird flying through the image frame. I realized a seagull would add a sense of motion and life to this still landscape.

Another element that I felt added dimension and depth to the image was the rugged cliffs that stretched along the coastline, bathed in warm, golden light. The cliffs contrasted beautifully with the darker shadows of the dense forest atop the cliffs and the sea stack.

To bring more interest to the focal point of the image, the sea stack, I waited until the sunlight was just striking the upper portion. Additionally, it took a lot of patience, but eventually, the seagull lifted off the top of the sea stack in exactly the position I was hoping for.

Another critical element of this scene was the sense of motion from the water gently lapping against the shore. As a bonus, it also created a reflective surface that captured the colors of the cliffs. The partially cloudy sky provided a soft, diffused light, enhancing the painterly quality of the scene. The combination of all these natural elements—the bird, water, rock, forest, and sky—created a very pleasing and peaceful scene I felt incredibly fortunate to capture.

