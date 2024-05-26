Ruby Beach, Washington, USA

While this photo might not show the ocean, the force or the foreground that makes these massive rock formations "sea stacks," I feel that it shows what they endure and the strength of these geologic masterpieces. I've come to see that the Pacific Ocean, especially its northern shorelines, is a very rough place for life and landscapes. Extreme weather causes incredible adaptation and formation.

Beating waves wash away little pieces of the land with each crash, but some endure. Only the strongest structures can stand up against the raging ocean. Trees can be taken down and soil washed away, but the sea stacks tower above the waters' surface, an individual landscape in itself, allowing life to proceed out in the rough waters.

The ocean washes trees up onto shorelines until piles of driftwood block the way to the ocean's edge, but the water cannot take down the stack. Instead, it persistently carves away at it, little by little, an artwork always being perfected.

