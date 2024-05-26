Ouessant, Bretagne, France

After my first photography-only trip in the summer of 2022 ended with mixed feelings – great landscapes but dismal light due to the complete absence of clouds for 10 days – I didn't want to take a chance last year and decided to go to Northern France in autumn. Brittany at that time of the year is a safe bet if you look for dramatic skies, beautiful coastlines and empty beaches. I opted for the small island of Ouessant, the Westernmost point of France. And the island delivered.

Ouessant is a tranquil place, a small island with a surface of only about 15 km2 and around 800 inhabitants. Cars are only allowed for locals, which means that everyone else either walks or rents a bicycle, creating a very tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. The weather conditions in autumn are a landscape photographer's dream. It can rain five times a day, only for the sun to come out five times as well. The light changes constantly, as do cloud formations. The sea does its part, with waves crashing against the rocks in one second and a tranquil, almost eerie water surface in the next.

And, of course, there are sea stacks. I spent the first two days of my stay scouting the island on a bike, taking phone pictures of dozens of spots and taking notes on when best to come back with my camera. The spot in this picture was a particularly well-suited place for sunrise, with the sun gently illuminating the stacks in the foreground. The lighthouse in the background is one of five lighthouses near the island and is called Creac'h.

