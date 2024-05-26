Arche d’Aval and Aiguille d’Etretat Etretat, Normandy, France

Arche d'Aval (Arch of Aval) and Aiguille d’Étretat (Needle of Etretat) are iconic rock formations located near the small town of Étretat in Normandy, France.

The Arche d'Aval is a stunning natural arch formed by the sea's erosive action on the limestone cliff. The Aiguille d’Étretat is a striking needle-shaped rock pinnacle rising 55 meters above the sea.

These natural wonders attract millions of visitors each year. Yet, every one may see them very differently. While their forms stay stable and elegant, the appearance of the rocks can vary dramatically due to the ever-changing weather in Normandy.

The Arche d'Aval and Aiguille d’Étretat may appear snow white, gloomy, or even dark depending on the sunlight, cloudy or rainy skies. I was looking to see and capture them in colour, so I chose a day with a promising weather forecast and got up early to be in place and ready at the moment of sunrise. And I was awarded to see these beauties bathed in warm sunlight. The result is in the photo.

