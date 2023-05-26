Manarola, Liguria Province, Italy

We were driving on a very hilly and winding road this past April on the Cinque Terre coastline between Vernazza and Manarola when we came upon this intriguing view of a church called Nostra Signora della Salute.

The Mediterranean was a few hundred yards to the west, and a mountain range was just to the east of this church. The mountains held the clouds and mist and formed a stunning background to this historic church, which was partially hidden behind olive trees.

I had to stand in the middle of the road to get this particular shot, and if you have seen Italian drivers on winding roads, then you know it was a dangerous proposition.

