Faskrudsfjordur, Fjardabyggo, Nordur Pingeyjarsysla, Iceland

During my short trip to Iceland, my group and I stopped in a small cafe in the peaceful fjord of Faskrudsfjordur before reaching the eastern fjords. While sipping my cup, I stumbled upon an unexpected sight – a little boat, perched atop a tiny pond just outside the cafe. At first glance, it was nothing interesting; yet, when we stepped outside toward the car, I tried playing around with my wide-angle lens, making that pond look like a small lake under the moody sky.

After a couple of tries, with the limited time available while my friends were packing the car, I framed the boat and its reflection in the centre, surrounded by distant mountains under a moody light.

