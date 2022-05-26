Valley of Fire State Park, Overton, Nevada, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

About an hours drive northeast of Las Vegas and 16 miles south of Overton is the Valley of Fire State Park.The 46,000 acre park offers erosion sculptures and forms that were formed from shifting sand dunes over 150 million years ago. Every time I return to photograph the area is offers constant surprises in the way of new patterns light forms to photograph. The best time to photograph are in the late fall and winter when the crowds are minimal.Here I stumbled upon this arch at sunset and set up with my Nikon PC24mm for a three second photo.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now