Meric Koprusu, Edirne, Turkey

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this photo in Edirne, a historical city in the European part of Turkey. The city is known to be one of the capital cities of the Ottoman Empire and is full of beautiful historical buildings and landmarks. Meric Bridge is one of those landmarks and has a typical Ottoman bridge architectural style. I like the orange illumination at this bridge at night and took this shot at the blue hour as I love the color contrast of blue and orange. I also like the geometrical complementary effect of the curves of the arches and triangular forms of the pillars. To achieve the best color contrast, I waited for the blue hour and took this shot at dusk. A long exposure gives a smooth look to the river and is in harmony with the clear blue sky.

In the background, I placed one of my favorite historical and architectural structures, Selimiye Mosque which is a UNESCO WH structure and one of the most important historical structures of Ottoman Empire and is regarded as the masterpiece of Architect Sinan. To create an elongated reflection effect of the minarets I used a vertical oriented framing for this shot. The vertical framing also generated a depth effect to the relatively flat structured bridge.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now