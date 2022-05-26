Magical Bridge, City of Osaka, Japan

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of our first destinations on this Japan trip was Osaka. As we arrived the night before, I saw this magical bridge on the way to the hotel. The following morning I set out to find this gem, and following a very basic tourist map was able to find the bridge. It was very early in the morning, so there were no pedestrians out yet; that made for a wonderful time in capturing this magical moment. This photo always transports me back to that great adventure.

