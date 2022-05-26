Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, Kentucky / Virginia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At my day job I am the Director of Communications & Public Relations (Marketing in short) for Frontier Health. For our Annual Report we like to show off regional features, and for this particular year we were wanting to highlight Lee County, Virginia as we have a location that provides services there. The Sand Cave is one of the Cumberland Gap National Historical Parks most well known features, it is also one of the hardest to get to. The trail starts off in Lee County Virginia, and as you make your way over the ridge you cross into Kentucky, the cave sits about midway down on the backside of the mountain.

My friend Scott and I started hiking about 5 a.m., we wanted to be there a little after sunrise. It is about an 11 mile hike (round trip) what feels like straight up. We went on a summer morning, so it was very humid and hot, in fact, it was so humid, the camera I film my YouTube videos with quit working from all of the moisture buildup.

Once you climb down into the cave, you have to climb back up inside of it to grab this shot. It is very steep, and the sand sinks fairly quickly, and is very challenging and tiring to get up, especially in the summer. The cave is about 50 yards wide and offers a beautiful view of the forest that comes almost into the cave. I took this shot using a B&W CPL filter on a tripod with a shutter release.

