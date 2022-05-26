Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This area of Arches National Park is extremely well photographed so I find it hard to invent an original composition. I was hoping to change the feeling of the enormous size of this arch by getting very close to a foreground element. The juniper tree in the foreground was a willing subject for my experiment. I also chose black and white because the intense red dirt of the region tends to overwhelm the scene. I suppose if the sunrise had been more interesting that morning, I may have considered a color version.

