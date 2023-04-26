Lake Mansarovar, Tibet

High altitude freshwater lake fed by the Kailash Glaciers near Mount Kailash in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China (15,060 ft). The lake is considered sacred by the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain religions. The lake is frozen in winter.

The Holy Lake provides many caves on its shores, fine camping grounds and good sites, and therefore Tibetans build monasteries and houses. It is marshy in certain places and rocky or sandy in others. One comes across boulders as smooth and round as pebbles and slabs as finely cut and shaped as slates.

Mount Kailash (21,778 ft), located nearby, is also considered very sacred.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now