El Chalten, Santa Cruz, Argentina

I was on a road trip at El Chalten but had to return to Chile in the morning. I woke up at 5 am to take the road on our way to Punta Arenas, 10 minutes in the car, I found out we were low on gas, and the next station was 200km away, no chance.

We returned to the town gas station, which was closed, so we had to wait until 8 am just to find out the energy was down in the station and there was no gas. So we were against the clock to get to punta arenas; stressful moments passed, but when I saw the sun start rising on the horizon, I took my camera and tripod and waited. Waited for the moment the sun kissed the lip of the rocky mountain between the clouds. Only one shot landed with a nice sharpness; it was pretty windy, so even the tripod moved (90 km/h + winds).

The stress disappeared, and everyone in my surroundings disappeared; it was just me and the pink mountain in front of me. El Chalten is a place you have to know; make sure you have gas.

