Aurlandsfjordan Fjord, Norway

In mid-July of 2022, my wife and I took a cruise trip to Norway to see some of the spectacular fjords and mountain scenery. We had visited the village of Flam and were now on our way to another beautiful area which would conclude the tour. Flam lies at the most inward part of the Aurlandsfjorden and in the same area as many other scenic highlights. But just the cruise in and out of the fjord was a highlight in itself; however, as we were leaving the Flam area, the clouds began to close in and put on their own show. So, with the rain beginning to pelt the deck and the clouds closing off the skies, I searched fore and aft for a photo that would catch the mood of leaving a land of photo opportunities.

