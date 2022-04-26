North Cascades, Skagit, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On a recent dusk flight over the North Cascades in Washington State, I had the opportunity to capture some of the many peaks and features in the area from about 8,000 feet altitude. I had my Fuji GF45-100mm lens at 100mm to capture this view of Mount Formidable as it caught dusk light. I was shooting handheld through glass using Fuji's stabilization and high iso to keep my shutterspeed up and negate vibrations. I felt I captured the detail of rock and ice on the peak, and a slight cloud inversion surrounding it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now