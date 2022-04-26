Fichtelgebirge, Oberfranken, Bayern, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

As the weather was still very exciting after sunrise due to the fog mixed with sun, we drove from the "Grober Waldstein" towards the Fichtelsee. In the car I discovered this wonderful atmosphere in the forest and we had to make a stop because of the mystic light. After some tries for the compositon I made this shot. I love this situations at unplanned locations, when you are at right time at the right place. Since that moment I have been more involved with photography in the forest.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

