San Juan Mountains Sunset, Ridgeway, Colorado, USA

Sunset over the San Juan Mountains outside Ridgeway, Colorado, can be beautiful with clouds, rain, or golden light. But it is absolutely breathtaking when you are lucky to have all three occur at once!

I was in awe as the storm clouds thinned just enough to let in the gold and pink light of the setting sun at the exact moment that two rain showers produced striking yellow virga!

I was quite moved to tears as I watched this develop before me. I am so happy I witnessed this and felt lucky to be the only photographer at the location that evening.

I will never forget this sunset of my lifetime, and being out there to be part of it is one of the reasons I love being a nature photographer

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now