North East, Jilin Province, China

I had always dreamed of visiting Northeast Snow Village, a picturesque winter wonderland located in the heart of China's Northeast region. So, when the opportunity finally presented itself, I grabbed my camera and set off on an adventure to capture the beauty of this magical place.

As I arrived at the village, I was struck by its breathtaking scenery. Everywhere I looked, towering snow-capped peaks and a blanket of pristine white snow covered the landscape. I was in awe of the natural beauty of this winter wonderland and couldn't wait to start exploring.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now