Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

I had always wanted to go to Alaska. A guide I got to know said there was nothing more beautiful than the tundra in the fall, and if I could put together a group of 5, he would guide us. I easily found four friends that wanted to go, and we were lucky enough to spend two weeks in this beautiful state.

I took this photo when we were leaving Denali National Park to tour another part of the state. It was so beautiful it took your breath away! Around every curve was another amazing scene I had to have a photo of!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now