Chittenango Falls, Madison County, NY, USA

Chittenango Falls, located at Chittenango Falls State Park, is one of Central New York’s most visited waterfalls. This 167-foot waterfall is immensely gorgeous regardless of the time of year or rate of water flow. This particular shot was captured on a rare winter day when the gorge trail, which is normally closed for the season, was open, and visitors were allowed to view the falls from the bottom of the gorge. The lack of snow and silky smooth flowing water give this incredible waterfall a majestic look.

