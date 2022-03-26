Wizard Island, Crater Lake, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Located in the high Cascade Mountains in south-central Oregon, Wizard Island sits inside Crater Lake and the National Park which it’s named after. Wizard Island is the cinder cone remnants of a violent volcanic eruption some 7700 years ago. When the 12,000 foot majestic Mount Mazama erupted (150 times more powerful than Mt. Saint Helens) in 5700 BC, the mountain fell in upon itself, in the aftermath of the eruption a caldera was formed with the cinder cone, Wizard Island, residing near its western side. Wizard Island sits on the lake at about 6100 feet, with the caldera reaching 7000 to 8000 feet at various points along the caldera rim.

The bowl shaped caldera and lake are more than 5 miles across in diameter. The park gets 41 feet of snow on average a year, this along with annual rainfall are the only methods contributing to the lakes water level as there is no other water inlet or outlet. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States, and one of the most purest. The deep blue hue of the lake is a result of the clear water absorbing most of the red, orange, yellow, and green colors of the spectrum leaving a deep blue color which is breath taking.

Wizard Island was formed by smaller volcanic eruptions after Mount Mazama erupted. These smaller eruptions produced cinder cones made from magma welling up from the bottom of the caldera and over time growing. Many cinder cones can be found in the Cascades, but Wizard Island became an island because of the water filling up the caldera, and many other cinder cones are below the lakes surface, with only Wizard Island emerging above the lakes surface.

The Crater Lake National Park is open year-round on the south entrance, with the north entrance and west side of the caldera opening up as the snow melts in the spring, and finally the east side of the caldera opening in the mid-summer. The park is host to many kinds of wild flowers, wild life, and some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Wizard Island is available to be visited and toured mid-summer according to snow access, and controlled by the park rangers.

This image was taken in May of 2021 on a wedding anniversary trip with my wife, we were married at the park and we return to visit nearly every year.

