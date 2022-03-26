Maes Parcio Bryn Aber, Cemaes, Anglesey, Wales

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A golden hour shot taken 19th March 2022 from Maes Parcio Bryn Aber, a promontory to the north west of Cemlyn Bay, close to Cemaes, Anglesey, North Wales, UK.

Looking west towards The Skerries with Craig yr Lwrch & West Mouse in the foreground.

Planning on going back to catch the Sun as it sets behind the islands. The Skerries are a rocky island & islets off the north west coast of Anglesey and is protected breeding ground for sea birds such as Arctic Tern, Kittiwake, Atlantic Puffin and others.

This is one of bunch of shots taken exploring Anglesey, directly behind where I was taking the shot is the Wylfa Nuclear Power Station, which currently being decommisioned. The North Coast of Anglesey offers up fantastic photo opportunities to the landscape photographer.

