Tungeneset, Senja, Norway

In January of this year, I travelled to Norway with a group of other photographers, and while we were there, we visited Senja Island.

One night as the forecast predictions were indicating that there would be a very good chance of an aurora appearing later on in the evening, we decided to go "aurora hunting" and travelled down to Tungenesest, which lies between two fjords and the granite and metaphoric bedrock that forms it has been carved over time by ice and erosion.

With the temperature hovering around -15 degrees centigrade, ice grips on your boots are essential here as the seawater that had previously washed up over the rocks from the earlier high tide is now frozen. We arrived around 8 pm, but nothing much started happening for about 2 hours. Then, above us, we slowly started noticing snake-like clouds wisping in the sky, so we started shooting. Then, suddenly, these clouds began appearing all around us, eventually building into a crescendo of colored light.

Adding to this was a full moon over to our left, which helped light up the landscape. Constantly moving my tripod, I did my best to capture as many different auroras as possible. Jetting out at the end of this fjord is a mountain known as The Devil's Teeth, and this was where I captured one of the many dramatic auroras I was lucky enough to photograph that night.

