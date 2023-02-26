McMurdo Sound, Mount Discovery, Antarctica

Mount Discovery, at 8796 feet, is a recognizable and prominent feature in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica. It's named after the ship and the 1901 Discovery Expedition of Robert F. Scott and Ernest Shackleton to Antarctica. It's a dormant stratovolcano that hasn't erupted in approximately 2 million years.

This photo was taken on a wonderfully serene evening in late March. With no wind, the delicate beginnings of sea ice can begin to form and eventually covers the sound in a layer of thick ice as winter progresses. The star streak in the sky is Fomalhaut, an extremely bright, mainly Southern Hemisphere star that is part of the constellation known as the "Southern Fish."

The photo is a stitched panorama of 3 vertical photos taken with a tripod at a lens length of 90mm. It was one way to get a close enough picture of the mountain that could also include the icy foreground.

