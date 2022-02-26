Colorado Springs In Snow, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

“…Take long walks in stormy weather or through deep snows in the fields and woods, if you would keep your spirits up. Deal with brute nature. Be cold and hungry and weary…” ~ Henry David Thoreau

“…And as he walked through the meadows blanketed in white, up the hills draped with snow-bowed branches, through a world enveloped in delicious quietude and covered in a pure elastic heaven”, American Author Henry David Thoreau believed that “every walk is a sort of crusade, a return to the invaluable inward focus which winter alone invites — a quiet conquest of one’s interior world…”

Serenity in Italian is pronounced Serenità, and is defined as the state of being calm, peaceful, and untroubled…

A phantom place to most, it requires the letting go of our stress filled lives in modern society. In our deepest soul, engineered into our DNA as human beings, we desperately seek calm, comfort, and a peaceful existence, and yet we struggle with the emotional, intellectual and physical balance needed to reconfigure life’s priorities. In many ways, landscape photography demands a quiet mind, a soulful awareness, and patience; simply put, it saved me. After nearly three decades mired in the commercialism and chaos of Hollywood’s “veneer of success,” I came to the realization that my life was unfulfilled, shallow in spiritual growth and mental health. Even though I had what some would deem a successful creative campaign as a actor in Hollywood, what was once a creative passion, a craft with purpose, had slowly become a darkening pit of anxiety and frustration; a muse without purpose is slow asphyxiation of the soul, and I was struggling to breathe.

Landscape photography changed that. Long walks in nature with a camera in my hand and a story to share slowed my mind, sharpened my vision, and inspired my curiosity to explore nature as well as my inner being. In the process of searching for, documenting, and sharing the beauty of our planet, I found moments of peace and serenity that I new existed, but not to be found in my previous pursuits; it renewed my creative spirit, my rhythms and my imagination.

As Thoreau notes, “ There is nothing so sanative, so poetic, as a walk in the woods and fields even now, when I meet none abroad for pleasure. In the street and in society I am almost invariably cheap and dissipated, my life is unspeakably mean. No amount of gold or respectability would in the least redeem it, — But alone in distant woods or fields, I come to myself, I once more feel myself grandly related, and that cold and solitude are friends of mine…”

And on this crisp, calm, snowy Colorado morning walk, the path was clear; this was My personal walk of crusade, a return to the invaluable inward focus which winter alone invites — a quiet conquest of one’s interior world, in my spiritual search for Serenità

Marshal

