Yaquina Head Lighthouse, Oregon, USA

From down on the Oregon Coast Beach in Newport, the views are endless in either direction. The mist rises off the sea and creates a haze on the horizon. I was in awe of these conditions and trying to capture them. Lots of rock formations and cliffsides also make for more interesting detail in the different layers of this photo. I love how vibrant the sand is on all of these beaches, glittering in the sun while keeping the patterns that the water makes in it. Everything just looks so crisp in the cool spring air, and it makes it so much fun to capture on camera.

The photo shows Yaquina Head Lighthouse towering above the water off the horizon. Although it only appears briefly, it adds to the awe of the scene. The scale of the coast's landscapes is unimaginable until you see them in person.

Unrelated to the photography I did while on this beach, the unique low rock formations in the water made for some very interesting sea life in the area, and it was the perfect location for searching for crabs, which made the day so much better as someone who is from inland and doesn't get to see crabs every day!