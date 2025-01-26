Highland Lighthouse, Massachusetts, USA

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a hook-shaped peninsula in the Atlantic Ocean. With its quaint villages, seafood shacks, lighthouses, ponds, and ocean beaches, it is a very popular summertime destination, although few visitors come during the winter season. The peninsula boasts 14 historic lighthouses, some of which are still active and others that are available for tours in season.

Highland Lighthouse is the oldest and tallest lighthouse on Cape Cod. The station was originally authorized by George Washington himself in 1797 to warn ships about the dangerous coastline between Cape Ann and Nantucket (Massachusetts). The current tower was erected in 1857, replacing two earlier towers that had been built in 1797 and 1831. The current location of the lighthouse is not the original site. It was in danger of falling down the cliff due to beach erosion, so the structure was moved 450 feet (140 m) to the west in July 1996.

I took this photo at sunset in February, a colorful evening after a recent snowstorm. Cape Cod doesn’t normally receive a significant amount of snow due to its location on the Atlantic Ocean, which has relatively warm waters. So, I rushed down to join a good friend for a few days of photography to take advantage of the fresh snow. It was very windy and cold at the time, causing the wind to blow the snow around, as can be seen near the keeper’s house.

As the sun approached the horizon, it lit the sky in vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and pink. I used the wooden fence as a leading line toward the lighthouse structures, and the setting sun reflected on the snow-covered path.