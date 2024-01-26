Yellowhammer in Snow, Emberiza Citrinella, Romania

Snowfall always reminds me how beautiful the solitude feeling you get from walking kilometres through the snow and the wind stubbornly hinders you at every step and makes your progress harder.

These times are difficult for many birds, having to endure the same conditions while searching for the food they need to survive. I spent a good quarter of an hour in the company of a small group of yellowhammers inspecting every blade of dry grass sticking out of the snow to gather seeds. At every gust of wind, they propped themselves up as best they could, sometimes showing a rather angry and even comical face, like the yellow fluff in the picture.