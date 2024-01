Sequoya Lake, Highlands, NC, USA

One of my photography goals for the upcoming year is to get outside my comfort zone and capture scenes I normally would not do. I signed up for a frozen waterfall tour and hiked in ice and bitterly cold weather to capture this scene.

Highlands, NC, is home to beautiful Lake Sequoya. Usually a spring and summer destination, the lake and surrounding area were beautiful in winter due to the single-digit temperatures during the week.

