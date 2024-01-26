River Isar, Bad Toelz, Bavaria, Germany

We had frigid winter days in Southern Bavaria a week ago, and the temperature at the place here reached -14°C. I had passed this spot in the car a day before, heading out for cross-country skiing in a beautiful nearby area. Unfortunately, I left my camera at home and decided to visit the spot the day after, concentrating on taking pictures.

The temperatures are still low, and nice hoarfrost has been formed on the twigs and branches of the trees growing on a little island in the river Isar. The riverbed here is still quite natural, and this area is also called "wild Isar". Ice has been formed in some areas, the upper part of the picture, since the Isar is not very deep here. I found it a nice addition to the composition. While my hands were freezing, I used a nice Christmas present from my husband, an electric hand warmer, which helped me to keep photographing for a while.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now