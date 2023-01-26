Alpharetta Sunset, Georgia, USA

On January 12th, a severe storm front pushed through the area, spawning multiple tornadoes to our south. We were fortunate only to experience heavy rain and brief high winds. I looked out my front door about an hour after the weather had calmed down, and this was the scene taking place at sunset. The colors and textures of the sky were as brilliant in person as they are in the final picture.

Over the past three years, we have been fortunate to experience some of the most interesting and beautiful skies during sunset right out our front door.

