Steamboat Springs, Colorado, USA

Picture Story
I was up late in my gallery and actually slept on the couch. I slept horriblly. When my alarm went off it the early morning I did not want to drive 45 minutes to this location. I was struggling with my mental health and my body was struggling as well. After just 30 minutes of shooting I returned with a new found clarity and a better rejuvinating attitude. It is amazing how nature can give us clarity and a sense of peace. Everytime.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor