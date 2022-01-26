Shadows on Snow, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I typically go to Wyoming every winter to photograph the landscape and wildlife in a wintery setting without many of the typical tourists you find in this area during the spring and summer. This particular year I focused much of my attention in the Grand Teton National Park area.

I was fortunate that there were several winter storms that passed through the area before my arrival and during my time in the park, I enjoyed stable weather and predictable light which let me focus on being creative in the winter landscape.

For this particular image, I had just finished shooting sunrise at Oxbow Bend and had stopped near a stand of trees just west of Oxbow. I was attracted to this area because of the abundance of trees that showed lots of interesting bark patterns and shapes. I didn't know exactly what I wanted to photograph, I just sensed that there was potential in the area.

After spending a few minutes walking around the area assessing the potential, I began photographing tree branches covered in snow, creating several intimate nature images that I was pleased with. I took a short break to clear my head and walk around a bit more when I started shifting my vision from the tree canopy down towards the ground, looking at the shapes in the snow and how the tree trunks interacted with the snow. As I was studying that, I began to notice how the light interacted with the snow and tree shapes, which added lots of depth and dimension to the scenes I was looking at.

I set up for this shot because I was drawn to these two trees and their shape as well as the texture of the bark, against the snow. As I was photographing this scene, the sun emerged from behind the clouds to create more defined shadows of the trees across the snow, which added another very important visual element to the scene. As I worked the scene, I was "seeing" in monochrome, knowing the final scene would be monochrome. I paid particular attention the varied tonalities and how they were placed within the scene.

When I got home, pleased with the composition, I processed the image in Photoshop and NIK Silver Efex Pro to realize my final vision for the composition.

