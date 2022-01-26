Lake Movatn, Skogn, Levanger Municipality, Trondelag County, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This bay of the lake of Movatn, was covered by fresh snow who lays around the green ice and the reed. The yellow like reed stood in a wonderful contrast to the snow and the red painted lodge in the background. The picture was taken at the end of a day which was rather cloudy. Movatn its such a lovely lake, surrounded by wooden hills and a nice agricultural landscape. The snow and ice cover the lake completely from late november to the early april. This picture is taken near the road that runs along the lake on the western part.

