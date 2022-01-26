Keltischer Ringwall, Nonnweiler, Saarland, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I had gone for sunrise at this location, as I had imagined a composition with the wall of stones covered in snow as a leading line for the sunrise. But it was a completely clear sky and the sunrise, though very beautiful, was not very dramatic and the sky looked pale in comparison to the foreground. So I got down from the wall and found this area where the snow had not been disturbed by any human or animal footprints. So zoomed in with my telephoto + macro lens, and searched for compositions around the snow. Found a dozen of them and after some thinking, went this final image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now