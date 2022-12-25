Winter Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Due to the temperate climate we enjoy here on Salt Spring Island, winters are usually wet, and the rainforest is lush green. But sometimes, a surprise snowfall arrives, transforming so many of the familiar places we pass almost every day into these astonishing landscapes. And just before Christmas this year, we were lucky enough to witness the island blanketed in snow at sunrise when the sky was suffused with rose and amber, and a soft, wintry hush had fallen over the island.

Earlier in December, my photographer brother, Michael and I met the owner of a beautiful farm we had been photographing, but only from outside the gate at the entrance. The owner kindly invited us to visit the barns and fields any time we were on the south end of the island, and so, after the snowfall, we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to photograph this magnificent farm, which looks out to Mount Maxwell, in the otherworldly alpenglow.

We headed out in the dark and arrived when the sun was still a bit too low to tint the snow-clad roofs of the barns, so we drove a little further to one of my favourite spots to watch our resident shorebirds.

I stood mesmerized by the transcendent scene before me—the haloed sun peering directly at us with its spectacular gaze nestled perfectly between the silhouetted hills in the distance, making me dream of Nordic lands. And what struck me were the patterns on the mounds of glistening snow in the foreground. I later discovered they were tracks made by a Canada goose who had fallen asleep in the snow and lay hidden from view in that marvellous winter vision.

