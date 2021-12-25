Watson Lake Reflection, Prescott, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In early winter of 2021, I ventured to Watson Lake hoping to take advantage of some over cats skies and some snow. The snow did not happen and the cloud parted in mid-afternoon but I stayed and found the light ate day's end to be warm and accommodating for reflections on the lake. This image has a strong foreground and allows the reflections from the watermarks on the rocks to create an unusual pattern. The contrast of colors in the water and on the shore serve the image well.

