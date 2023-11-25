Don Valley, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

I visited Toronto to meet my friend. I met her five years ago in Vancouver and asked where there were good places to go. Then I chose " Don Valley "; I took an Uber Enemy Lift ride cause it was quite off-location from the subway station. Oh, I saw autumn views. Some birds were playing in the pond, some colorful trees were around you, and the wide blue sky and air were even crispy to bite. An eagle on the tree was watching a stranger, Me.

It's a fair place to walk up the hill. You don't hear the city's loud traffic noises. I was pretty tired after taking some photos, so I went to the cafe there. I rewound photos to review, and then a female photographer approached me. She said that Don Valley is her photo-shooting territory, and she showed me many photos that she took there. She asked me to join the Don Valley photo club, but I was just visiting.

She showed me bird-to-nature photos and started explaining stories. So I was listening and listening for 45 minutes. We photographers talk and exchange info and knowledge, and it's one of the fun, interesting parts of photo shooting. Some photographers taught me where birds fly from, landscape spots, etc. Of course, we like to talk about Camera Lents. I have heard such good stories many times about how photographers are proud to have long zoom lol.

