Aspen Impressions, June Lake Loop, California, USA

From the Impressions series, Aspen Impressions #3 is a stitched panorama of 12 individual frames captured in June Lake, in the eastern Sierra Mountains in California, on a chilly evening close when the sunset was about to set behind the mountains. This Aspen grove by the lake lights up in Fall.

The novel technique is a composite of the same image blurred vertically used as background and, on top, a sharp version that shows all the details in trunks.

