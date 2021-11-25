Autumn Colours, Dartmoor National Park, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Dartmoor National Park is an area of wild open (and often heather-covered) moorland, steep wooded river valleys, hidden villages and majestic panoramic view in the south-west of England. The craggy landscape is known for its tors - outcrops of granite, usually standing on a hill, each with its own unique and distinct formation.

I made a quick dash to Dartmoor just before Lockdown 2.0 took effect in early November 2020. The primary purpose of my trip was to stay somewhere other than my flat for a few nights. It was an added bonus that my trip coincided with peak autumn colours and some gloriously sunny weather.

I spent a wonderful afternoon wandering along the River Teign near Fingle Bridge. The Teign meanders some 50km from a bleak moorland spring down to the South Devon coast at Teignmouth, carving through a spectacular gorge overhung with crooked oaks and beeches. Fingle Bridge, an early 17th-century bridge, was used in its early years by packhorses transporting corn and wood products across the gorge and is now the gateway to Fingle Woods and the miles of pathways running through the Teign Gorge.

I came across the colourful grouping of trees on the left side of the river and positioned my tripod partially in the river (my wellies came in useful!) so that the overhanging branch framed the view. I used a polariser to accentuate the colours and remove some of the glare from both the leaves and the water. The two-stop reduction in light also helped to accentuate the trails from the fast-flowing water running through the scene.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

