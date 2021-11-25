Autumn At Kampinos National Park, Poland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Close to Warsaw, in some places right next to the city borders, lies the Kampinos National Park — a big woodland and the second-largest national park in Poland. It's a place I like to visit, particularly in autumn, when the trees change colors and the fog covers the sky. This specific path lies at the foot of the pine-covered dunes on one side and at the edge of the marshland on the other. On a misty morning like this, it looks like taken from a fairy tale. Especially considering the wolves living in the area, whose tracks in the snow I found here one day.

