Hoback River Valley, Wyoming, USA

The eastern side of the Wyoming Range offers a full gamut of photographic choices, including the rolling and blending terrain of the Hoback River valley. The Hoback River is a tributary of the Snake River in Wyoming, heading northeast, northwest and then west through the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The entire length of the Hoback is free flowing and unobstructed by dams. The Hoback offers fishing, kayaking, and river rafting through some of the most beautiful scenery, only a few miles south of Jackson, Wyoming. Following the meandering river around the greater Bondurant valley, the granite ridges of the Gros Ventre Range loom large to the northeast, while the Wyoming Range graces the western sky.

This particular scene presents enough panoramic layers to encourage the viewer to observe all areas of the photograph. The blue-grey prairie grass in the foreground gives gently to the resting pasture. Deeper into the view are the trees lining a creek, which are starting to burst with fall color. The view then extends into the surrounding hillside, the distant part of which was ravaged by a wildfire in the area.

The cloudy day just tops it off for me. I love that the clouds add interest, and provides for some shadowing throughout the landscape. Even though there were distant clouds, there was plenty of light and I set the aperture at 11 to remove background blur and achieve sufficient depth of field. My personal taste is not to amend the vision of what I am experiencing, but to marginally enhance the dimension and clarity of the scenery.

