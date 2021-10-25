Wild Goose Island, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In Glacier National Park, Going to the Sun Road, one of the most awe-inspiring drives in North America, parallels St. Mary Lake. A few miles past the Rising Sun Motor Inn is the viewpoint for Wild Goose Island. It sits alone in the middle of St. Mary Lake with a dramatic backdrop of mountain peaks. There is a platform for tourists, which I avoid because of vibrations, but you can move just a bit down the hill for essentially the same classic view. You can also go down to the lake’s edge, although I prefer the higher angle as it affords clear separation between the island and the mountains in the background.

For this image I chose not to use the classic wide angle composition and instead used a short telephoto to emphasize the mountains. The peaks here are Mahtotopa Mountain, Little Chief Mountain and in the distance Citadel Mountain. Out of frame to the left is Red Eagle Mountain. From the viewpoint, you are facing southwest, so it is a great sunset location for colorful clouds. Sunrise is also a fine time to be here, as aside from fewer people, the mountain sides are lit up, and the surface of the lake is likely to be calmer.

If you are someone with a fear of narrow mountain roads and sheer vertical drop-offs, the road on the eastern side of Logan Pass is less daunting, and you can always take advantage of the park’s shuttle busses during the mid-day hours. Rising Sun has a basic motel, cabins, campground and restaurant. More accommodations are available in St. Mary. Late July to early August is a good time to visit because wildflowers are in bloom and access to Hidden Lake and Triple Falls at Logan Pass is possible.

