Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho, USA

Off the trail, high above Hell Roaring Lake at an elevation of 2886 meters (9469 ft), sits this small lake facing east southeast. I had been to Hell Roaring Lake several times and often looked up at the ridge line wondering what a sunrise would look like as the run hit this lake tucked against the north facing slope of the Finger of Fate. The ridge on the north side of the lake prevents any sunshine reaching the lake until a week or two after the Autumn equinox.

This image was taken in mid October just days before the first winter storm closed off hiking access. Getting to this lake involves an easy 3 mile hike with minimal elevation gain on a well maintained trail, then a steep 200 meter climb on a rough back country trail to a second unnamed lake, then a very steep 400 meter climb off trail up a talus slope eventually reaching the glacier smoothed solid granite surrounding the lake. But alas, a sunrise reaching the lake was not possible due to a 10 meter high ridge directly east of the lake (visible on the right side of this image). So while the first rays of the sun reached the rock wall to the west of the lake, no sunshine touched the lake for a good 20 minutes after sunrise. Not achieving my goal of a great sunrise on the lake, I was none the less, quite satisfied with the beauty of this rarely seen lake.

