Heber Valley, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We got our first snow here in Utah a few weeks ago, so I decided to try and get a few shots of the fall colors with the snowfall - this is Deer Creek Reservoir in Heber Valley, overlooking Mount Timpanogos.

I arrived at this spot shortly after sunrise and got a little of the pink sky leftover just before the sun hit the peaks and washed them out in comparison to the rest of the scene. Shortly after this shot, it started to rain and I was able to capture some rainbows nearby as I made my way back down the canyon to Salt Lake City. I was glad to get some of the fall colors before they vanished!

Moving here this summer from Colorado, I was amazed at how much variety there is here with the fall colors - lots of red Maples, orange Oaks, and yellow Cottonwoods and Aspen. The only thing missing here is a moose… I have seen a few in this area and always hoping to run into another (from a distance!). As I headed back down, I realized that the Alpine Loop, which goes through Sundance, has already closed for the season, as have a lot of the higher passes in the Wasatch Mountains.

Next year I hope to get to see many more of this area along with the nearby mountains, the Uintas and the Oquirrhs. This shot is an HDR three shot combo that I edited in Lightroom.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now