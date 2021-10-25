Chungara Lake, Lauca National Park, Arica, Chile

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We left very early with my wife, brother-in-law and his girlfriend, who were visiting us after a long time. When we reached Chungara Lake, the main attraction of Lauca National Park (Arica, Chile), we encountered a thick fog, which did not allow us to see anything other than the shore of the lake.

We walked along the enabled trail, without much hope of any photography, I hardly took my photographic equipment. While we took a break to get used to the more than 4,500 meters above sea level where we were, the magic occurred. Little by little, right in the place where the Parinacota Volcano was supposed to be, the mist began to dissipate little by little, I assembled my equipment and approached the shore.

It was like in a dream, only the heavenly music was missing. The reflection of the volcano in the lake was wonderful. I was able to make a couple of clicks on the camera and that was all we got to enjoy the volcano on the shore of the lake before it disappeared back into the mist. It was literally like a dream.

